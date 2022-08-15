Samastipur: Needless to say, breakups are hard and messy, leaving people in a state of despair. While many people prefer crying and being alone, many others have now been celebrating breakup parties to get over their partner. One such video has surfaced from Bihar’s Samastipur wherein a youth organised a breakup party to get over his pain. However, in the video, he is seen cutting the cake with a pistol. According to reports, this video was recorded at Maniyarpur village, which is located in the Vidyapatinagar police station area of Samastipur district.Also Read - Viral Singer Pranav Chandran Becomes One of India's 75 Cultural Ambassadors. Watch His Most Popular Videos

The video shows ‘Amit and Nisha breakup day’ written on the cake and a sad Bhojpuri song could be heard playing in the background. Not only that, decoration and lighting have also been organised in addition to a drone camera to capture the celebration. Food and beverages were also provided and a gift can also be seen on the table. As the man’s friends take pictures, he poses with them while waving a pistol. People are also seen dancing and enjoying themselves.

Watch the video here:

Ever heard of such a breakup party?