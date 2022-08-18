Viral Video: Intelligent and emphatic, elephants are capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. They are also kind and compassionate. In a heartwarming video, an intelligent 25-year-old male elephant named Shan Mai used his trunk to pick up and return a child’s shoe that fell into a zoo enclosure at Shandiao Wild Animal Nature Reserve in China. The video shows the elephant picking a shoe that was accidentally dropped into its enclosure with his trunk. Notably, the shoe was of a child who had come to visit the zoo. After returning the shoe, the child gives the elephant a piece of grass, as a way to say thank you.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Save Calf From Drowning in Pool, Win Hearts Online. Watch

Now This News shared the video and wrote, “This elephant was up to the… tusk..The animal returned a child’s shoe after it fell into its zoo enclosure in eastern China.” Also Read - Rare White Elephant Born in Myanmar, People Consider It An Auspicious Creature

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

Twitterati loved the sweet moment and poured love for the elephant’s kindness and intelligence. Many also said that it should be set free. One user wrote, Poor baby. Wish she were paid back by going free.” Another commented, “When animals are better at cleaning up than humans.” A third said, “It doesn’t make sense to comment how intelligent these creatures are without mentioning that a creature so advanced should not be locked in a cage.” “I see what you did there. Funny how he waited for a ‘tip’ afterwards,” posted another person.