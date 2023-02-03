Home

‘Heartwarming’: Blind Kid Singing ‘Oopar Khuda Aasman Neeche’ Is Too Good To Be Missed | WATCH

A heartwarming video of a blind kid nailing the high notes of 'Oopar Khuda Aasman Neeche' track by Sukhwinder Singh from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Kachche Dhaage' is too good to be missed.

Viral Video: Internet is full of surprises and filled with talented individuals. If you are one of those who spend endless hours on social media browsing videos of children and their unbelievable display of talents like singing, dancing then you have come to the right place. You just need to take out 47-seconds time from your busy schedule to watch this heartwarming video. This video takes us back to the 90s that produced some timeless hits. ‘Oopar Khuda Aasman Neeche’ track by Sukhwinder Singh from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Kachche Dhaage’ is one of them.

You don’t need to be a 90s kid to appreciate a 90s track. Anyone, regardless of their age, can fall in love with art. Just like the kid in this touching video. A video of a blind kid nailing the high notes of ‘Oopar Khuda Aasman Neeche’ track was shared on Twitter. In the video, the boy in his school uniform was heard singing the popular track as he is surrounded by his friends.

Amazing talent – Watch Video the song ‘Oopar Khuda Aasman Neeche’ Blind Kid Singing #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/u2tTWathSX — Lalit Tiwari (@lalitforweb) February 3, 2023

