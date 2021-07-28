Kolhapur: A heartwarming video of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescuing a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur, has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by ANI, a personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) can be seen rescuing a dog who got stuck at the rooftop of a hotel.Also Read - Maharashtra Floods: Bus Depot Manager Camps Atop Bus for Nearly 7 Hours to Keep Large Sum of Govt's Money Safe

The video shows the scared dog trapped on the top of the roof of a hotel with personnel from NDRF trying to get hold of it. As officers wait on a raft, one of their members climbs onto the roof to bring the dog to safety. The relief personnel then took the dog in their rescue boat.

“National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra,” reads the caption of the video. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/NlxD9KTCeD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and has been viewed more than 7000 times.

People have lauded the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for their efforts in rescuing the dog.

Meanwhile, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 207 with the worst-hit Raigad district alone accounting for nearly 100 fatalities, while 11 people are still missing, the state government said. Heavy rains last week caused massive floods and landslides in large parts of the state, especially in the coastal Konkan and western Maharashtra regions.

Local officials are struggling to expedite the rescue operations because of the difficult terrain and showers, said an official from the disaster management department.