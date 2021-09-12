Viral Video: A video of an elderly woman feeding an elephant with her hands is going viral on social media and winning the hearts of people online. The video was shared by a Twitter handle named Gannuprem with a caption in Hindi that reads, “Maa prem se jo paros de, sab svikar hai (Anything that mother serves with love is valued).”Also Read - Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad Promotes COVID-19 Vaccination

From what appears from the background of the undated video, it looks like it was shot somewhere in southern India. The viral video shows the elderly woman and an elephant in the courtyard of a house while she feeds the elephant. The clip shows the woman picking up food from the bucket, making large balls of some kneaded food and fed the elephant with her hands. The elephant can be seen totally enjoying the scrumptious meal. Also Read - Viral Video: This Horse Can't Stop Smiling After Having Mummy Ke Hath Ke Chips | Watch

WATCH: Also Read - Trump Claims He Can Knock Out Joe Biden Within Seconds in Boxing Ring, Twitter Says 'Set it Up' | Watch

Watching the heartwarming viral clip, netizens have reiterated how there is nothing like a mother’s love which is the greatest love of all. The video has racked over 37K views, nearly 5K likes, and hundreds of comments and retweets. As the video went viral, social media users posted comments like, “the lady is caring the gentle giant as own grandkid”, “Gentle lady feeding a gentle giant” and many more.