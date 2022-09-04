Cobra Ka Video: King cobras are one of the most dangerous snakes in the world as their venom can kill a person in just 15-20 minutes. Just a single bite by a king cobra is enough to kill 20 people, or even an elephant. There are commonly found in India and other South Asian countries. This is why little animals, that often become the food of king cobras, fear the highly venomous snake. But when it comes to their little comes, little animals and birds do everything to protect the lives of their babies.Also Read - Viral Video: Python Tries to Kill Kangaroo, But His Friend Jumps In To Fight Snake. Watch What Happens Next

That's exactly what this brave chicken did by standing up against a lethal attack of a king cobra to protect her little chicks. The hen and her chicks were in a makeshift chicken coop in the ground that would give them enough space to run around but they won't be able to get out unless a person lets them and will also be safe. Unfortunately, in greener areas, such a pen is not enough to protect chickens on a farm as a snake fell into the hole.

In the video, the king cobra is crawling towards the little chicks but their mother is fiercely protecting them by keeping them in a corner and going to warn to snake to stay away. The snake manages to get to the other side but the hen doesn't let him get close to her chicks. She carefully brings them all to the other side under her protection and keeps attacking the snake back with her beak. In the end, it seems like the black hen manages to get away safely from the king cobra along with her chicks. The video was shared on YouTube and has gone viral with over 30 million views.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF HEN PROTECTING HER CHICKS FROM KING COBRA HERE:

What a brave mama!