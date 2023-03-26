Viral Video: Herd of Elephants Snuggle Together in Jungle And It’s Too Cute, Watch

Home

Viral Animal Video: Having a rough day at work, college or school? This latest video of elephants sleeping peacefully will instantly lift your spirits. The mood-enhancing viral video of elephants sleeping is shared by media personality Gabriele Corno on his social media handle. The caption on the viral animal video read, “Wild elephant herd migrating in China all sleep together. Via The Sun.” In the viral animal video, the big elephant family is scattered in the forest and sleeping peacefully. The video also featured one of the elephants from the herd is busy eating from the tree. From infants to adults, the video featured all sizes of elephants.

Wild elephant herd migrating in China all sleep together Via The Sun pic.twitter.com/qoyBCilOqE — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) March 19, 2023

The herd of 15 elephants contains three calf elephants. One male has escaped and is now some 4 kilometres from the rest of the group. After being slowed down by heavy weather, the herd was seen resting close to a settlement in the Xiyang township, according to BBC reports.

The viral video of elephants garnered immense love on social media. People dropped heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users said, “They look so cozy and peaceful and, the babies are safe! Watching this video is very calming for me/lowers my blood pressure. Thank you for sharing!” Another user said, “Oh my goodness, what a view.”

The viral animal video of an elephant family sleeping peacefully has 386K views, over 2K retweets, 23.4 likes, 1M views on the post and 345 bookmarks.

