Palakkad: Av video of a herd of elephants showing up at the under-construction IIT campus on Monday morning is going viral on social media. The herd of 17 elephants was later herded back to the nearby forest. Speaking to the media, the Palakkad district forest officer told that after forest officials reached the area the pachyderms were guided into the forest by using firecrackers.

He said the incident happened for the first time and no one was injured nor was any structure damaged. The officer said once the campus construction is over, then a wall can be built around it to keep the elephants out. He also said that the herd was living in the forest and had not come there from anywhere else.

Also Read - Virat Kohli Passes Batting Tips to Venkatesh Iyer After KKR Beat RCB in IPL 2021 UAE Leg | WATCH VIDEO

The video that has garnered over 1K views shows the herd of elephants walking around the construction site and also standing over a heap of sandy soil when firecrackers were burst far from them to scare them away towards the jungle. Reacting to the video, netizens posted comments like, “everyone wants to join an IIT”, “their lost land”, “So they built on or close to corridor?” and more.