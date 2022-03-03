While fathers around the world protecting their children are heroic, some go the extra mile and risk their own lives for their kids. One such heroic father saved his 18-year-old son from being trampled by a raging bull. Cody Hooks, a professional American cowboy, posted the video of his fall on Instagram and how his dad saved his life.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Tries to Save Himself From Lion By Jumping in Water But Crocodile Gets Him. Watch

Cody Hooks was flung off the bull's back soon after entering the ring at a rodeo in Texas. The bull rider was lying unconscious on the ground while handlers were trying to control the bull. Cody's dad Landis Hooks instantly jumped into the field to check up on him and move him away from the bull. The handlers failed to tame the bull and it charged at Cody and his dad, who covered his son's body and head and hugged him tightly so he could not be harmed anymore.

According to Houston Chronicle, Cody's dad Landis Hooks took the brunt of the bull's anger. He was hit in the head by the rampaging animal but managed to save his son from grievous harm.

Cody thanked his father in his Instagram and other bullfighters for saving him from a situation that could have turned ugly. “Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed,” Cody wrote.

Watch the viral video below: