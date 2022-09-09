Viral Video: A video of Hijab- wearing students celebrating Onam in a high school in Malappuram in northern Kerala has gone viral on social media, delighting Twitterati. The video, which is being widely circulated and viewed on various social media platforms, shows several Hijab wearing students of Wandoor Government Girls Higher Secondary School wearing sarees and dancing to music, along with their other school mates, as part of the Onam celebrations held in their institutions.Also Read - Viral Video: SBI Employee Dresses Up King Mahabali to Celebrate Onam, Wins Hearts | Watch

It is being appreciated and highlighted by thousands on social media with some even comparing it to the Hijab row in the neighbouring state of Karnataka earlier this year when girls wearing the headgear were denied entry into some institutions.

SCHOOL GIRLS DANCE JOYOUSLY AT ONAM CELEBRATIONS IN KERAL: WATCH VIDEO

A tweet by Ashok Swain, who is Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden, said, “Onam being celebrated by Hijab-wearing Muslim girls in a school in Kerala – Onam is harvesting festival of people of Kerala, not of Hindus only as Hindu right-wing claims!” A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Comrade Mahabali, wrote, “Onam celebration at Wandoor higher secondary school, Malappuram. Dedicated to the low lives who says Onam is a Hindu festival and to our neighbour state that denied education to Hijab wearing girls.”