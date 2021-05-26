Viral Video: A hilarious video of a conversation between a shopkeeper and robber in Pakistan has gone viral on social media, eliciting laughter. The video captured on CCTV first shows the robber entering the store. At first, he picked up some goods from the shelves and handed them over to his accomplice, and told him to put the things in the car. Meanwhile, without being asked, the shopkeeper starts putting the money in a bag and prepared it for the robber. Also Read - SORRY! Haryana Thief Returns 1710 Covid Vaccines Stolen Last Night From Jind. Leaves Handwritten Note

The robber then asks the shopkeeper to give him some “big notes”, in response to which he says he doesn’t have them because there is no work. The robber asks,”Bade note kahan hain,” to which the shopkeeper replies, “Abhi kuch hua hi kaha hain,” meaning he has made no sale yet. “Hamare paas bhi nai hai yaar, hum to majburi e kar rhe..,” the robber says. The shopkeeper then requests him, “Fir se mat aana bhai,” to which the robber responds, “Inshallah fir nahi aayenge.“

The clip was first posted on Instagram by Manoj Mehta and since has gone viral on Twitter and other platforms. He posted the video with the caption, “wholesome pakistany robbery but that being said we at notmanoj only believe in stealing hearts and nothing else.”

A post shared by @notmanoj

The incident happened in January, but the video has surfaced on Indian social media only recently. Needless to say, the hilarious clip video has gone viral, with some saying that such a robbery is possible only in Pakistan.

One user said, “My favourite kinda chor are the chor with ethics!”, while another wrote, ”Chori bhi tameez se kar raha hai. This is just sad. Shopkeeper must be a very kind hearted man.”

Recently, a thief in Jind surprised police and authorities when he returned the packets stolen from Jind’s Civil Hospital with an apology note. “Sorry, Pata Nahi Thaa Ismey Corona ki Dawai Thi [Sorry, I was not aware this packet contained Coronavirus Vaccine],” the note left by the thief said.