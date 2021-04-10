Kangaroos Fight Video: A hilarious video is going viral on the internet that has left netizens confused. In the video, two kangaroos are tightly holding each other as if they are hugging. But then, they start throwing kicks at each other. However, it still doesn’t seem like a fierce fight. In fact, it looks like two siblings are fighting. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Tries To Hunt Buffalo But Gets A Dhobhipachhad From His Friend | Watch

The fight then turns even more confusing as another kangaroo steps in to break it up. The third kangaroo looks like he’s trying to stop them from fighting but in the end, it seems like he was trying to kiss one of the kangaroos. What do you think was happening? Also Read - Viral Video: Kids Wrestle in The Streets in WWE Style, Fight Will Remind You of Movie Dangal | Watch

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Beauty Pageant Turns Ugly, Mrs Sri Lanka Injured After Her Crown Snatched By 2019 Winner | Watch Video

The 15-second video was posted on Twitter by the user Nature & Animals and it received more than 36 thousand views.

Many Twitter users flooded the comments with laughing emojis. A user replied, “Ahhh yes the thai clinch!”

“Is that how they fight each other,” another user said.

One user even called the two fighting kangaroos a couple.

