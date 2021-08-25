Viral Video: Though Covid-19 cases are declining, it’s still essential for all of us to wear masks, and maintain social distancing to protect ourselves. However, some Covidiots refuse to adhere to rules, endangering both theirs and lives of others. To remind them of the importance of wearing masks, a hilarious video is going viral showing a monkey wearing a face mask and roaming around on the street, after observing humans do the same thing.Also Read - Viral Video: Patriotic Monkey Hoists Tricolour on Independence Day As People Clap & Cheer | Watch

Notably, monkeys are known to be intelligent creatures and they learn many activities just by imitating humans. In the video going viral, a monkey gets his hands on a black face mask and puts it on his face. Because the mask is too big, it covers his entire face including his eyes. He then takes a short walk on the pavement and then proceeds to wear the mask again, as it keeps falling down.

A Twitter user Fred Schultz shared the video and wrote, ”Monkey see, monkey do.”

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral with around 1.9 million views, and more than 700 shares, leaving netizens in splits. Amused by the video, social media users are joking how the monkey has more common sense than some people. The monkey’s gesture not only made netizens laugh but also prompted them to point out that humans should learn the importance of wearing face masks from the animal.

One user wrote, ”Even monkeys are smarter than some people,” while another wrote, ”That monkey has more common sense than most humans.”

Here are some more reactions:

Even monkeys are smarter than some people — jody thorsell (@thorwonder) August 24, 2021

Even the monkey wears a mask better than most. — QuadrupleU (@QuadrupleU) August 24, 2021

That monkey has more common sense than most humans. 😅 — Jenifer #LSDV (@JeniferFeix) August 24, 2021

Haha. Omg that made my day!!! 😂 — Tina CE (@Tina_Marie_CE) August 24, 2021

Videos of monkey doing imitating humans and indulging is mischief is not new. A few weeks back, a monkey had sneaked inside a government school in Madhya Pradesh. In the video that had gone viral on social media, a monkey was seen sitting and playing in the chair of a principal at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.