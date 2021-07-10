An adorable video is going viral on social media where a Himalayan black bear can be seen playing with a block of ice to beat the heat, helping netizens beat the lockdown blues with its cuteness. The video is from Siliguri’s Bengal Safari, a wildlife park located in the outskirts of the city.Also Read - Viral Video: Nagaland Cops March on Dhal Gaya Din Hogayi Sham Song, Anand Mahindra Loves It. Watch

In the video, the Himalayan Black Bear named 'Daddy' can be seen bathing in a small pool of water. While lying on his back, he's seen playing with a big block of ice and rubbing it on his chest. He playfully hugged the block of ice while clinging on to it and even trying to eat it.

The video has gained nearly 50 thousand views since it was posted on Twitter yesterday.

Watch the viral video below:

#WATCH | Daddy, the Himalayan Black Bear of Bengal Safari plays with a block of ice to beat the heat in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/MbZng8SlX4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Many Twitter users couldn’t get over how cuteness of ‘Daddy cool’. Here’s what some of the comments said:

