Viral Video: It's been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and remains a hot favourite for content creators. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. And now, the Sinhala song has even made monks grooving to its beat!

In a video going viral, two monks can be seen dancing to the rhythm of Manike Mage Hithe, proving that music knows no boundaries, languages, races, religions. The video shows them perfecting the dance steps and their expressions are on point.

“Everyone! Keep your face up in the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. Stay positive. Better days are on their way,” read the caption of the video shared by a page called Himalayas monks.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than 8000 likes and many people loved how the monks are spreading happiness with their dance. On the other hand, some were also skeptical and opined that it’s not right for monks to share dance videos. However, they were soon shut down by supporters who saw no wrong with monks dancing. Defending them, one user commented, ”I am writing this to all people who commented stop this. I just wanna say whats wrong with this you cowards.. If he gets happy doin this let him.. You are not suppose to judge or stop someone happiness. Keep it up brother.. They all are s**t. You don’t worry.”

Another user wrote, ”Karmapa will proud of you, you are doing awesome,” while a third wrote, ”Its alright. I love it and there are other people who love to watch you. So make more videos for us. We love you.”

Previously too, these monks have shared several dance videos on trending tracks. Here are a few of them:

So cool, right? The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.