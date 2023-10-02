Home

Viral

‘Tu Yogi Ko..’: Hindu Raksha Dal Official, Traffic Cop Clash Over ‘Jai Mata Di’ Sticker Challan In UP | Watch

‘Tu Yogi Ko..’: Hindu Raksha Dal Official, Traffic Cop Clash Over ‘Jai Mata Di’ Sticker Challan In UP | Watch

A heated argument broke out between Hindu Raksha Dal members and a traffic constable over challan in UP's Ghaziabad. The argument took place after the cop fined a car with 'Jai Mata Di' sticker.

Hindu Raksha Dal Official, Traffic Cop Clash Over 'Jai Mata Di' Sticker Challan In Ghaziabad. | Photo; Twitter Video Grab.

A verbal brawl between right-wing members and a traffic cop is viral: A heated argument erupted between members of the Hindu Raksha Dal and a traffic policeman in Ghaziabad after the cop stopped a vehicle and issued a challan. A video of the incident has since gone viral on the internet, showing Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinki Choudhary behaving rudely with the traffic police constable after the cop fined a car with a sticker. In the video, Hindu Raksha Dal members can be seen surrounding the traffic cop and engaging in an argument over the challan. Suddenly, after a few minutes of arguing, Pinky Chaudhary steps in and begins shouting at the traffic constable.

Trending Now

‘Jai Mata Di’ Sticker

You may like to read

The traffic police constable allegedly fined a car at Rajnagar Extension over a sticker that read ‘Jai Mata Di.’ In the clip, the HRD chief is seen yelling at the police constable in the video. He can also be seen trying to take the mobile phone of the constable, which he was using to record Pinky Chaudhary’s actions.

Pinky Chaudhary Also Asked The Traffic Police Constable To Call CM Yogi Adityanath

Pinky Chaudhary also asked the traffic police constable to call his seniors and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The cop stood patiently while being surrounded by the HRD members and continued to record Chaudhary’s actions.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Vibhor Agrawal with the caption, “#Ghaziabad- हिंदू रक्षा दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पिंकी चौधरी और गाजियाबाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी के बीच हुई जमकर बहस,जय माता दी लिखे होने पर काटा चालान,वीडियो हो रही है जमकर वायरल.” (#Ghaziabad – There was a fierce argument between the national president of Hindu Raksha Dal, Pinky Choudhary and a Ghaziabad traffic police personnel, challan issued for writing Jai Mata Di, video is going viral. [Rough translation]).

Watch The Viral Video Here

Several users are sharing the video on different platforms, and the clip has gone viral. Reacting to the video, the Nandgram SP stated that the police have taken cognizance of the video and are taking appropriate action against the accused persons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES