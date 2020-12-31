In a shameful incident, a mob of over hundred people led by local Muslim clerics reportedly destroyed and set on fire a Hindu temple in Karak district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday. Also Read - Twitter User Complains About Porn Literature on Kindle, Amazon Removes 'Hindu Wife's Affair With Muslim Lover' Title After NCW Notice

According to Daily Times, a rally was organised by Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a Sunni Deobandi political party in Pakistan nearby where speakers delivered fiery speeches after which the charged crowd stormed the temple, set it ablaze and razed it to the ground. The report quoted JUI-F KP Amir Maulana Ataur Rahman who said his party has nothing to do with the burning down of the temple as it happened after their party’s rally.

Many videos of the incident have surfaced on social media showing a group of men breaking the walls and roof of the temple, while smoke billows from the structure. It is also being said that local administration and police officials remained silent spectators as the temple was razed to the ground.

The act against Hindu minority community is widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan and other parts of the world.

Shama Junejo, a London-based human rights activist tweeted, “This is new Pakistan! A Hindu Temple was destroyed today in Karak, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, governed by PTI Govt. Police or forces didn’t stop the mob because they were chanting Allah-o-Akbar. A shameful day, Beyond condemnation indeed!”

This is new Pakistan! A Hindu Temple was destroyed today in Karak, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, governed by PTI Govt.

Police or forces didn’t stop the mob because they were chanting Allah-o-Akbar. A shameful day, Beyond condemnation indeed!

pic.twitter.com/ZIzmCnoGUX — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) December 30, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

#BREAKING…A mob led by local clerics destroyed Hindu temple in Karak district of KP. Hindus obtained permission from the administration to extend the temple but local clerics arranged a mob to destroy the temple. Police & administration remained silent spectators @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/fL6J13YSGN — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) December 30, 2020

Rabia Mehmood, a researcher and journalist also condemned the attack on religious sites, saying ,”2020 in Pakistan: Hindu temple in Karak, KP brutally vandalized and demolished by a violent mob. While the Pakistan government is fixated on the rise of hindutva in India, the fascists at home continue attacking non Muslim Pakistanis with impunity”.

2020 in Pakistan: Hindu temple in Karak, KP brutally vandalized and demolished by a violent mob. While the Pakistan government is fixated on the rise of hindutva in India, the fascists at home continue attacking non Muslim Pakistanis with impunity. https://t.co/xlikXXlKny — Rabia Mehmood – رابعہ (@Rabail26) December 30, 2020

Another Hindu temple burnt down in Pakistan. Everyday, minor Hindu girls continue to be abducted, forcibly converted and sold off to men three times their age, but don’t worry, enjoy your 31st with daru and fireworks! Till demography changes in India. pic.twitter.com/oRRYIc6OSA — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) December 31, 2020

A Hindu temple set on fire in Karak, KPK by overcharged crowd along with clerics. Seriously don't have words to express my sorrow. When this extremism will end? When we will prosper as a nation regardless of the fact that we belong to other religion?

pic.twitter.com/CyupCflEUo — Rekha Maheshwari 🇵🇰 (@DrRekha99) December 30, 2020

A mosque was vandalised in India and a Hindu temple was destroyed in Pakistan. The hatred won again in both the countries. How safe the minorities feel in a country is the basic criteria to measure the level of democracy and tolerance. Both the governments have failed miserably. https://t.co/Pj3pEI5u69 — Vishal Sharma (@VishalSh30) December 30, 2020

This is not a standalone incident as incidents of violence against the minority community in Sindh have frequently been reported. In October, a Hindu temple was vandalised and idols destroyed by a person in Pakistan’s southeast Sindh province. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to the official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan, mostly in Sindh province.