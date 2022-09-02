Viral Video Today: While the lion is the king of the jungle, there are some animals that would make the apex predator look otherwise. Lionesses hunt for the pride in groups if they want to take down a huge animal like an elephant or a hippopotamus. Even if a lion gets the drop on a hippo, it lacks the power to kill an animal this large without some serious help. But it seems like even after having help, these four lions failed to make a hippo their prey.Also Read - Viral Video: Lone Elephant Fights For His Life Against 14 Lionesses. Watch Who Wins

Did you know that the bite force of a hippo is 2,000 pounds per square inch, whereas a lion or a tiger has a bite force of 1000 pounds per square inch. That is why very few animals dare to disturb a hippo's territory because a hippo can tear up most animals in a single bite. A hippo would almost always win a fight against a lion with its powerful bite force and sheer size. Even after being outnumbered, this hippo showed these four hungry lions who's the boss.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'wildlifeanimall' and has gone viral with thousands of views. In the clip, a lion and several lionesses were trying to ambush a hippo in the water. The lions looked like they were looking for vulnerable hippo calves in the water. Right then, an adult hippo charged at the two lions in the water and attacked them with its teeth. The lions could then be seen running towards land to save their lives.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF HIPPO FIGHTING 4 LIONS HERE:

“This isn’t the first time a hippo shows lions who’s boss. In another encounter captured on camera, four lionesses attempt to take on a hippo, but the massive beast proves to be too much even for the group,” the caption said.