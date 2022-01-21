Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also loving and kind. Forget humans, dogs will be the first ones to help out if they see someone in trouble. A heartwarming example of it is being seen in a video, wherein a dog saved a baby deer from drowning in a river. The video which was recorded by the owner shows the hero dog swimming across the river to save the life of a deer which was evidently extremely scared. The dog swims as fast as possible, holds the deer in his mouth and brings it back to safety. During this time, the dog owner also keeps on motivating his dog to aid the drowning deer and calls him ‘a good boy.’Also Read - Viral Video: Journalist Gets Hit by Car on Live TV, Gets Up & Continues Reporting | Watch

The sweet story has touched the hearts of netizens, who praised the dog for saving the baby deer. One user said, “Dogs are the best living thing in this universe.” Another wrote, ”Unbelievable instincts. Wish human beings would be kind to stop deforestation and to leave the animal’s sanctuaries alone. Please give the furbaby big kisses and hugs from me.”

Mans best friend ❤️ — tweet.js (@zube_charles) January 18, 2022

Cryin 😢 — Iamklacq (@Iamklacq1) January 19, 2022

This is lovely to see — Keke (@Keke01728263) January 18, 2022

