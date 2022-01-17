Viral Video: Watching animals in the wild can be an amazing experience! One such video going viral on social media shows a deer leaping almost 7 feet in the air, leaving social media users mesmerized. In the video, a deer does a long and high jump from one end to the other end in an attempt to cross the road. The video, shot in slow motion, displays the height and length covered by the deer during the jump. It seems like the animal is moving through the air. As it jumps to that great height, it safely lands on the opposite side and manages to escape into the wilderness. Meanwhile, a man who witnesses the action live is left stunned.Also Read - Viral Video: BSF Jawans Dance to Folk Song, Celebrate Bihu At Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir | Watch

The video was shared by Twitter handle WildLense Eco Foundation with a caption that reads, ”And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to……”. The video was forwarded by the IFS Officer Praveen Kaswan, who often shares interesting videos of animals.

Watch the video here:

And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to…….@ParveenKaswan

Forwarded as received pic.twitter.com/iY8u37KUxB — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) January 15, 2022

The video has gone viral, and left people awestruck at the deer’s prowess. One user wrote, ”Wow, never seen such a long jump from anybody but this one is literally flying.” Another wrote, “I have had a deer jump over my Jeep. They truly are Olympic-level high jumpers!”

Wow 🤩 never seen such a long jump from anybody but this one is literally flying 😲👏👌 — Suresh Kumar (@sureshkumars23) January 16, 2022

I have had a deer jump over my Jeep. They truly are Olympic-level high jumpers! — Divya Vashisht-Kumar (@divvashi) January 16, 2022

Whoa this felt straight out of some Action movie.. 😁😅 — Ruchit Mehrotra (@iamruchit_m) January 16, 2022

Yes the gold medal goes to daring 'Deer' what a jump! I can't believe this . — Reeta Sinha (@ReetaSinha10) January 16, 2022

The power and beauty of the wild. 🤩😍❤️🌳🌳🌳🌎🌎🌎 — Vinod Jacob (@VINODSONY) January 16, 2022

