Viral Video: Snake sightings in residential areas have become quite common nowadays. One such incident was caught on camera when a king cobra was rescued from a scooty’s handle, in a terrifying video that has gone viral on social media. The clip that was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda showed the snake rescuer using a steel bar and water container to remove the snake from the scooter’s handle.Also Read - Two Drunkards Eat Poisonous Snake in Chhattisgarh's Korba to Avenge Frequent Snake Bites in Village

As the rescuer puts the steel bar inside the handle, a hissing cobra emerges out of it, making people scream in fear. Amid a series of photo-sessions, the cobra also attempts to bite the man. The rescuer then places a water container near its and the reptile finally goes inside it after two attempts. The snake was then retrieved and freed by experts.

Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Such guests during rains are common… But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this.”

Watch the video here:

Such guests during rains are common…

But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this😟 pic.twitter.com/zS4h5tDBe8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2021

The video has gone viral, accumulating over 20,000 views and more than 1200 likes. While many lauded the snake rescuer for his skills, others expressed concerns over the snake’s safety, saying that it might get suffocated inside the plastic container. Some others, meanwhile, made jokes.

One user wrote, ”I personally know the rescuer. He is my super super senior at Friends of snakes society and he knows exactly what he is doing. He had rescued thousands of snakes. Not to be tried by untrained persons.”

Here are some other reactions:

I personally know the rescuer. He is my super super senior at Friends of snakes society and he knows exactly what he is doing. He had rescued thousands of snakes. Not to be tried by untrained persons. — Yugandhar Syrigapu (@HeyYugandhar) September 7, 2021

He is snake rescuer.very professional. Normal people never try this. https://t.co/opfgFyD9Hi — V Sreekanth Reddy (@VSreekanthRedd9) September 8, 2021

Not only was the approach highly dangerous, but also there were no holes in the container which can suffocate the snake..🙁 — Star_girl_is_here✮ (@MyNameIsPBee) September 7, 2021

OMG! This snake was posing for Twitter! — Wide-eyed (@zxc0810) September 7, 2021

cobras are a common occurrence in Bengaluru extn areas too, we have caught and released several using the same method. Gotta be careful though! — raj (@jobless8work) September 7, 2021

Every creature has right to life, save self, never to harm others. — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) September 8, 2021

.