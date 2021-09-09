Viral Video: Snake sightings in residential areas have become quite common nowadays. One such incident was caught on camera when a king cobra was rescued from a scooty’s handle, in a terrifying video that has gone viral on social media. The clip that was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda showed the snake rescuer using a steel bar and water container to remove the snake from the scooter’s handle.Also Read - Two Drunkards Eat Poisonous Snake in Chhattisgarh's Korba to Avenge Frequent Snake Bites in Village
As the rescuer puts the steel bar inside the handle, a hissing cobra emerges out of it, making people scream in fear. Amid a series of photo-sessions, the cobra also attempts to bite the man. The rescuer then places a water container near its and the reptile finally goes inside it after two attempts. The snake was then retrieved and freed by experts.
Sharing the video, he wrote, ”Such guests during rains are common… But uncommon is the method used to rescue it. Never ever try this.”
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, accumulating over 20,000 views and more than 1200 likes. While many lauded the snake rescuer for his skills, others expressed concerns over the snake’s safety, saying that it might get suffocated inside the plastic container. Some others, meanwhile, made jokes.
One user wrote, ”I personally know the rescuer. He is my super super senior at Friends of snakes society and he knows exactly what he is doing. He had rescued thousands of snakes. Not to be tried by untrained persons.”
Here are some other reactions:
