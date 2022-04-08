Petrol Price Hike Viral Video: The soaring prices of petrol and diesel continue to burn a hole in common man’s pocket, making their lives miserable. Social media is abuzz with conversations surrounding the fuel price hike and frustrated netizens are now venting their anger through sarcastic memes and jokes. Some creative people are also coming up with their own videos, giving the price hike a bit of a comical turn. One such individual has composed a song describing his pain of not being able to visit his girlfriend because of increased price of petrol.Also Read - Odisha Journalist Chained to Hospital Bed After Arrest, Probe Ordered After Pic Goes Viral

In a video which has gone viral, the lover rants about the petrol price hike and expresses his misery through a Magahi song. The young man talks to his girlfriend on the phone and dreams about meeting her, but laments that it is difficult to meet her due to the increased cost of petrol.

A Facebook page called Magadhi Boys shared the video and wrote, ”Petrol sajni magahi song”. The youth in the video has been identified as Vishwajeet, who regularly creates such entertaining videos.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people can’t help but relate to the youth’s pain. Some made jokes, while others criticized the government over the fuel price hike. One user joked, ”Bahut drd me premi ji hai. Viyah krwana pdega ab,” Another wrote, ”Thoda intezar kijiye sab theek ho jaega.” A third wrote, ”Samasya per geet gane ke liye बहुत-बहुत dhanyvad.”

Meanwhile, prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the second consecutive day across the country on Friday, April 8, 2022. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.41 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 96.67.