Homeless Cat’s Desire To Be Loved And Petted Will Break Your Heart: Watch

Apart from people, even animals need this reassurance and sense of belonging.

We have to constantly show our love and care through our behaviour and our gestures.

Viral Video: All of us need love, care, and compassion throughout our lives since these feelings are like a tonic, a kind of stimulation for our minds and souls. Also, apart from the presence of these traits, it is also necessary that they are expressed verbally and with gestures. These act as a reassurance that you are being loved and you are being cared for. This provides a sense of security and a sense of belonging.

Apart from people, even animals need this reassurance and sense of belonging. The best example is our pets. We have to constantly show our love and care through our behaviour and our gestures. The video that we are sharing with you shows two cats sitting on either side of a glass panel. The cat inside is loved and petted and watching this the cat that is outside placed its head against the panel as if trying to say “pet me too”.

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “even a homeless cat wants to be petted 🥲”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

even a homeless cat wants to be petted 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pO3LOyjZ1E — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) March 23, 2023

This is a heartbreaking video as it shows two extremes, one is the life of a cat with a home and loving owner while there is another cat that is homeless and wants to be loved and petted like the other one.

