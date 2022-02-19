A video is going on social media that has left netizens heavy-hearted. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘ghantaa’ with an important message. “Look around your surroundings, someone may be in need of food. Help them if possible,” the page said in the caption. The video has gone viral with 1.47 lakh likes.Also Read - Desi Dadi Grooves to Alia Bhatt's Dholida From Gangubai Kathiawadi, Impresses The Internet With Her Energy | Watch

The video shows a man approaching an elderly homeless woman who's sitting beside a road. He then gives her a bottle of water, which she takes happily. And then he hands her a bag of food, which she also accepts happily. She had the biggest smile on her face when she was given the food and folded her hands in gratitude.

But she then goes on to take out some cash tied in the corner of her saree. However, the man declines to accept her money.

Watch the viral video below:

Most of the Instagram users who commented on the post said the video made them really emotional and some even said that it brought tears to their eyes. Users said seeing something like this breaks their heart. Here are some of the comments from post: