Viral Video: Everyone knows dogs are mankind’s best friends. There is no other love like a dog’s and many viral videos on the internet are a proof of that. One such heartwarming video of a homeless man in Colombia celebrating his dogs’ birthday has moved the internet and is sure to make you emotional too.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl & Her Dog Dance to Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani, Video is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by user @roteloperiodismo. The caption informs that the homeless man in the video is José Luis Matos, known as Choco, who is always seen with his doggos. The video shows him sitting with his dogs on a staircase, both of whom are wearing birthday hats. Choco then pulls out a small birthday cake, brings out a couple of candles, lights it and proceeds to sing ‘Happy Birthday’. After giving them both a kiss, he cuts the cake and serves them a slice each.

”He is Choco, a street dweller from #Bucaramanga. He has always been seen accompanied by his furry ones. It is for people like him that we must change this unjust society,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and received over 565,000 views, making people emotional. One user said, “Man’s Best Friend… more loyal than humans. they don’t judge or measure.”

After the video went viral, Choco was visited by David Guerrero, a human rights activist. At the meeting, David left with Choco a bag of food for the puppies, who are called Nena and Shaggy. “My dogs are like my children”, José Luis said.