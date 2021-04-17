With the second wave of coronavirus in India and restrictions being imposed due to the record-breaking rise in COVID cases, wearing a mask in public has become even more important than it was last year. Amid all this, a heartwarming video is going viral on social where a homeless man could be seen carrying his dog on his shoulders. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Helps Monkeys Drink Water From His Bottle | Watch

The dog is wearing a surgical mask, the only one the man had, while the man himself was not wearing one. Also Read - Gujarat Hospital Doctors Dance in PPE To Cheer Up COVID Patients. Watch Heartwarming Video

While it is irresponsible for people to not wear masks in public, the man’s reason for giving his mask to his dog didn’t seem to make anyone angry. Also Read - Elderly Couple Reunites After a Long Time Apart. Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart | Watch

In fact, the video was loved by netizens who applauded the man for this loving gesture. It even made some users emotional. “True animal lover” could be seen written over the Instagram video.

A passerby approached the man, Mohan Lal Chauhan, and asked why he’s not wearing a mask and instead put his mask over the dog’s face. He replied saying that he might die but he won’t let his dog Bhuru die. Mohan Lal explained that he has been raising Bhuru since he was a puppy and he is like his own child to him.

The man asking Mohan Lal questions loved his reply and said, “Arre waah”.

Watch the viral video here: