Video Of Woman With Train Ticket For Her Goat Goes Viral

Viral Video: Honest Woman Buys Train Ticket For Her Goat, Netizens Laud Her Innocence

The video shows the ticket checker asking the woman for a ticket of the goat traveling with her. She proudly produced the ticket for the animal with a smile on her face.

Woman Buys Train Ticket For Her Goat. (Image Credits: Twitter)

At a time when people see adhering to rules as a massive burden, there are some who take pride in it. One such example recently made it to social media. A recent video of a middle-aged woman traveling on a train has taken the internet by storm. This woman was making the journey on the train with a goat, and another passenger. The 22-second clip opens with the ticket checker approaching the woman, and inquiring about their tickets. As the ticket checker asks her about their tickets, the woman assures him that she has her ticket.

However, things take a pleasant turn when the official questions the lady regarding the ticket for her goat. Reacting to this, she proudly presents a ticket for the goat. As she does this, we can see a beautiful smile on her face. The ticket checker is also pleasantly shocked by this gesture as it is something that does not happen every day. Posting this inspiring video on X (previously known as Twitter), the user captioned the post, “This lady is taking her goat on the train and she bought a ticket for the goat. Look at her pride in her own honesty when she replies to the ticket collecting officer.”

Check out the viral video below:

This lady is taking her goat in the train..and she bought a ticket for the goat.

Look at her pride in her own honesty when she replies to the ticket collecting officer pic.twitter.com/2Du1Gq8a6o — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) September 5, 2023

Netizens React To Viral Video

As the clip reached social media, numerous netizens lauded the lady in the video for her honesty. They flocked to the comments section with appreciative comments. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Goat is not just an animal for her. It’s a part of her family and that’s how anyone would treat a family member; consider and treat them equally! There is a lot to learn from her! What a mindset and big heart! Her smile says it all! ”

Another said, “Such people are the pride of this nation. Simple, honest Indians!”

The third comment read, “They are truly inspiring, no doubt they are not that privileged but still they have such good conscience. Hope people learn such honesty from this family.”

For the unversed, the Indian Railways norms include specific rules for people travelling with pets. The animals are allowed to travel in AC first class and first class compartments only if an entire coupe has been booked by the accompanying passengers. Before booking a ticket for a pet, the vaccination and fitness certificates for the animals are required to be presented before the authorities.

