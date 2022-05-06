Viral Video Today: A loving video of a male hornbill feeding his partner stuck inside her nest in a tree is going viral on social media and netizens are calling the birds ‘couple goals’. The video was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the following caption: “The most beautiful thing you will watch today. Great #Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside nest. This he will do for months!!”Also Read - Viral Video: Water Oozes Out of Mulberry Tree in Europe. Internet is Stunned. Watch
The video has received over 95k views and 5,200 likes. It shows the male hornbill carrying a piece of fruit and feeding it to the female through a slit inside a tree trunk. He shared a long and enlightening Twitter thread about hornbills. Parveen Kaswan said all the pictures and videos were captured by him.
Watch the viral video below:
“There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long,” read one of the tweets. The IFS officer described how these majestic birds build their nests and look after their offspring. Kaswan explained that the female hornbill chooses a nest and then seals it up to stay inside for months.
For 3-4 months, the male hornbill’s job is to bring food to its partner. After the chicks hatch, the male has to make more frequent trips to feed the female as well as the offspring. Read the complete thread here:
Netizens said the video was beautiful and humans could learn from them.