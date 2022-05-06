Viral Video Today: A loving video of a male hornbill feeding his partner stuck inside her nest in a tree is going viral on social media and netizens are calling the birds ‘couple goals’. The video was posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the following caption: “The most beautiful thing you will watch today. Great #Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside nest. This he will do for months!!”Also Read - Viral Video: Water Oozes Out of Mulberry Tree in Europe. Internet is Stunned. Watch

The video has received over 95k views and 5,200 likes. It shows the male hornbill carrying a piece of fruit and feeding it to the female through a slit inside a tree trunk. He shared a long and enlightening Twitter thread about hornbills. Parveen Kaswan said all the pictures and videos were captured by him.

Watch the viral video below:

This is a story about hornbills which are perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest. How ? There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple. pic.twitter.com/2WgErasaYr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

“There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long,” read one of the tweets. The IFS officer described how these majestic birds build their nests and look after their offspring. Kaswan explained that the female hornbill chooses a nest and then seals it up to stay inside for months.

For 3-4 months, the male hornbill’s job is to bring food to its partner. After the chicks hatch, the male has to make more frequent trips to feed the female as well as the offspring. Read the complete thread here:

After finding that house the female will enter. She will occupy the nest and will seal the nest from inside with whatever material is available. Just a small slit will be kept for open food. Like this one. A female hornbill is inside it. pic.twitter.com/DKxE3EjF1B — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

So now male will roam around the forest. Collect the food and bring it to the family. As the kids grow, he has to increase frequency of the trips. This is his daily job, many times a day. He need to feed himself & collect everything for family. pic.twitter.com/2O1efxaWvx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

They swallow the fruits as whole. They spread them wherever they are going and they especially where there are nests. Just example. Seeds of different species of trees below three such tree with hornbill nests. They will soon grow. This is how nature manages the forest. pic.twitter.com/pWzy1Lu3iw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

Netizens said the video was beautiful and humans could learn from them.

Such beautiful thread, thank you for sharing — Ladakhi.Apricots (@ApricotsIndian) May 5, 2022

Lucky you are. Beautiful record. — Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni (@Jksoniias) May 5, 2022