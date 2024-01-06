Home

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX: In the video the mid-cabin exit door can be seen completely separated from the aircraft.

Horrific! Plane Door Blows Out Mid-Air, What Happens Next? | Watch

New Delhi: Panic gripped flyers aboard a Boeing 737-9 MAX on Saturday after one of its doors blew open mid-air, minutes after take-off. The Boeing plane belongs to Alaska Airlines. In the video taken by passengers, the mid-cabin exit door can be seen completely separated from the aircraft. “AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA (California) experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available,” Alaska Airlines said in a post on X.

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon

⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

Responding promptly, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a post on X informed that it is investigating the horrific event involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2024

According to real-time aircraft movement monitor Flightradar24, the Boeing 737-9 MAX reached a maximum altitude of 16,325 feet, before it was diverted to Portland.

It is worth noting that the Boeing 737 MAX was delivered to Alaska Airlines on October 1 last year. The plane entered commercial service on November 11, 2023 and since then it had accumulated a total of 145 flights.

The 737-9 MAX aircraft has a rear cabin exit door located aft of the wings but before the rear exit door. This door is designed by the company for use in dense seating configurations to fulfill evacuation requirements. These doors remain inactive and are permanently “plugged,” as reported by Flightradar24.

