Shivamogga: In a horrifying video which has surfaced online, a man from Karnataka’s Shivamogga was bit by a snake when he tried to kiss it, after rescuing it. The viral video shows the man kissing the cobra he had just saved and it bit him on the lips. The incident happened at Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district. The video shows the man, a reptile rescuer, holding the cobra in his hand and kissing the snake on its head. However, the reptile, turned its head back and bit him on the lip. Meanwhile, other people can be seen trying to catch the snake as it slithers away. The man is said to have survived the cobra bite.Also Read - Viral Video: Navratri Celebrations Take Over Bengaluru Airport As Passengers Perform Garba | Watch

Twitter user, AH Siddique shared the video on Twitter. The tweet read, “A reptile expert who went to kiss a cobra and got bitten on the lip. He tried to kiss the snake after rescuing it. “ Also Read - Viral Video: Man Travels From Spain To Bolivia To Meet Nanny After 45 Years, Netizens In Tears. Watch

MEN GETS BITTEN BY KING COBRA: WATCH VIDEO

A reptile expert who went to kiss a cobra and got bitten on the lip..

He tried to kiss the snake after rescuing it.

#Kiss #Cobra #CobraBite #Viral pic.twitter.com/Khbfc2vK3W — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) October 1, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: 4 Men Try To Kidnap Petrol Pump Owner in Varanasi, Caught On Camera. Watch

The video has gone viral, and people expressed their disapproval in the comments section, while other made jokes. One user wrote, “A much deserved smooch. Never play with wild life !” Another commented, “Relieved that he survived. Otherwise, he asked for it.” A third wrote, “That’s why women live longer than men.”