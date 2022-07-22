Viral Video: A video has captured the horrific moment when a shark bit a man’s hand, in Florida. The video clip shows the Brett Reeder, a woman, and two kids on a boat attempting to revive the baby shark after they had released it into the sea. He first gives the shark a couple of nudges after which it wakes up. However, it then suddenly bites the man’s palm, and all his efforts to pull out his fingers fails as the shark refuses to leave it. When he manages to pull out his hand, the shark’s mouth is seen full of blood. Of course, everyone on the boat was terrified, but the man calmly walked away sucking the injured part, without making any fuss. How? We would we howling and screaming at this point, right?Also Read - Viral Video: US Congressman Attacked by Blade-Wielding Man During Campaign Speech in New York

Watch the video here:

“We were shark fishing out by Content Keys, north of Summerland Key, and we hooked about a 5- to 6-foot lemon shark,” said Reeder. Giving details, he said that they were catching fish when they hooked a shark in the gill area and wanted to get the hook back out. “He got the left side of my hand and got my pinky and started twisting it,” he said. “Luckily, he let go.” The shark swam away moments later, leaving Reeder in dire need of medical attention. Reeder then drove the boat back to shore, where paramedics were waiting.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, and received mixed reactions. While many criticized the man for touching the shark, others were impressed with his calmness. One user commented: ” He was pretty calm for what just happened”.