A shocking video is going viral on social media where a buggy was seen on fire while a groom was still on it. The incident is from Gujarat’s Panchmahal district when a baraat was moving towards the wedding venue. During the wedding procession, people were dancing and bursting firecrackers. Some more crackers were kept in the horse carriage which caught fire.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Bride & Groom Fire Gun During Wedding, Land in Trouble | Watch

The groom had a narrow escape and was seen jumping off of the carriage while it was on fire. He got off the carriage safely and no one was injured in the incident. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Fall After Swing Snaps Off on Stage During Wedding | Watch

The video showed bystanders and people part of the wedding procession helping put out the fire by pouring water over the flames. Later, fire extinguishers were brought from nearby shops to douse the fire. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Laughs and Dances During Vidaai Ceremony. Watch

Watch the viral video below: