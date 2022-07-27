Viral Video Today: A shocking video has surfaced on social media where a baraat wali ghodi (wedding horse) can be seen going out of control after being startled by loud music. The incident took place in Maudaha town of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur. While a huge crowd of people was dancing in the wedding procession on blaring music from the loudspeakers, the horse could no longer handle being around so much noise.Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Rides Horse Through City By Itself, Reminds Internet of Paw Patrol Cartoon. Watch

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a video on Twitter that shows the horse trying to get away from noise by kicking people. The horse then stomps over the crowd of baraatis dancing in front and kicks more people out of the way. As panic spread on seeing the horse going berserk, people tried to run away from its path but many men were seen being kicked around.

This isn't the first that a video of a horse being irked by loud music or firecrackers has gone viral. The officer said in his tweet that it was certain for the horse to get agitated because of the commotion at the site. An outraged Twitter user commented saying, "For how long will the poor animal tolerate their drama." "These people are uneducated. They only want to act smart and show off," another user commented.

