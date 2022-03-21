Have you ever seen a horse swim? If not, now you will. You may be surprised to know that horses can swim. Horses have a natural instinct to swim when they hit deep water and readily perform a paddle like action, not too dis-similar from a trotting action. In fact, they are actually very competent swimmers, due to their huge lungs, which enables them to naturally float.Also Read - Viral Video: 6-Year-Old Boy Reaches Police Station in Andhra Pradesh to Complain About Traffic | Watch

As horses are unable to breathe underwater, they naturally keep their heads above the surface. Keeping their mouth and nose above the water enables them to breathe. However, due to natural water resistance, this form of exercise is physically demanding on a horse and is therefore likely to increase heart rate and cause heavy breathing.

Swimming provides extensive benefits for horses and is a good form of rehabilitation and training, as well as a fun recreational activity. Aqua therapy is an excellent form of low-impact exercise for both humans and horses. Combined with groundwork, the majority of horses show a vast improvement in fitness, as well as athletic performance.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a brown-coloured horse swimming in a pool. The horse seems to be enjoying his swim and it looks he even smiles at the camera. The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘naturre’ and has received over 4,400 likes. Netizens were surprised to see a horse swimming and thought that it is an unusual sight. “I’ve never in my life see a horse swimming,” a user commented.

Watch the viral video below: