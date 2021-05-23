New Delhi: Of late, several videos of healthcare workers, nurses and other hospital staff dancing in COVID-19 wards to cheer up patients suffering the deadly disease have been going viral on social media. Being inside a hospital, in particular, the Covid wards can be gloomy and depressing and taxing not only for the patients but also for the doctors and other hospital staff who are working 12 to 14 hours shifts without a break right from the beginning of the pandemic. But amid all these, such efforts like dancing and singing by the frontline workers to put a smile on their patient’s faces have been winning the hearts of all. Also Read - Viral Photo of a Mother Cooking While on Oxygen Support Receives Huge Backlash from Netizens

One such latest video that is winning praises and loves online now is that of a number of hospital workers wearing PPE suits and singing the famous Hindi song ‘Namo Namo Ji Shankara’ from the movie ‘Kedarnath’ starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. The soul-touching song that is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. After someone posted the video and it went viral across social media platforms, it was also shared by Trivedi on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. God Bless”. Also Read - Viral Video Shows IAS Officer Ranvir Sharma Slap Man, Removed As Surajpur DM After Social Media Outrage

In the viral video clip, one can see two of the doctors in PPE kits playing guitars and singing along with others as the patients can be seen swaying and trying to dance from their beds. The video was also shared on several of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan pages on Twitter, following which the late actor’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti shared the video and wrote, “Wow gave me goosebumps!”

In case, you’re not aware of the song, you can listen to it here:

The viral video has been shared several times on social media platforms and is being lauded for the efforts of the healthcare workers to cheer up the patients.