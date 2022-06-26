Trending News: Historic floods have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in southern China, with more rain expected. Due to the heavy rainfall, roads have collapsed in some parts of cities and floods swept away houses, cars and crops. In the southern province of Hunan, rivers and lakes saw water levels rise above the alert line recently.Also Read - Viral Video: AC Stops Working on Mumbai-Bound GoAir Flight, 3 Passengers Faint. Watch

The heavy rains and intense flooding have resulted in severe damage to several homes in the city of Yongzhou – including one home that collapsed in its entirety on camera. According to local officials, all residents had been evacuated from the house in advance and no injuries were reported.

A heartbreaking video was caught on camera where the entire house could be collapsing at once and falling in the river. People could be heard screaming and crying as they saw their house being swept away in floods. The video was shared on Twitter by NowThis and has gone viral with 49k views.

Watch the viral video below:

Heavy rains & intense flooding hit China's Hunan Province in recent days, resulting in severe damage to homes in the city of Yongzhou—including one home that collapsed in its entirety on camera. All residents had been evacuated in advance and no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/593Ve2nf9P — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 26, 2022

Heartbreaking, isn’t it?