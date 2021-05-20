New Delhi: A video of a truck coming in full speed and falling inside a caved portion of a road in Delhi’s Najafgarh on Wednesday night is going viral on social media. The incident happened on a day when the national capital recorded the highest-ever 24-hour rainfall in May after 71 years. The dramatic visual of the truck falling inside the caved road was posted by news agency ANI and now it is being widely shared by netizens. The viral video shows the truck slowly slipping into the caved portion of the road in Delhi’s Najafgarh as onlookers screamed and alerted people to move away from the site. Also Read - Black Fungus: Kejriwal Asks Doctors To Use Steroids In Controlled Amount, Urges Centre to Provide Medicines

The incident reportedly happened near a metro construction site, as one can see blue-coloured iron boards near the accident site. The video has been watched by nearly 45, 000 times and liked by over 500 users.

Watch the video:

#WATCH | Delhi: A truck fell into a caved in portion of the road in Najafgarh pic.twitter.com/MfW8iRigsO — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

As per a report, a house has also collapsed in the Najafgarh area. Following the incident, a team of Public Works Department (PWD) officials of the Delhi Government has reached the spot and repair work of the road is being carried out. Delhi traffic police have diverted traffic to avoid any untoward incident. Delhi traffic police issued an alert on its official Twitter handle, “Traffic alert – the metro site and a house have collapsed on the way from Khaira turn to Najafgarh, please avoid using this route.”

Delhi has witnessed unprecedented weather change since the last two days and moderate rain which began the late at night on Tuesday continued till Thursday. According to IMD, in Delhi, all-time rainfall was 60 mm, logged at the Safdarjung weather observatories on May 24, 1976.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in parts of the capital with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour on Wednesday.

Also, an impact-based advisory was issued, predicting water-logging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants.