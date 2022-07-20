Viral Video Today: For some people tying a tie is child’s play, they can do it even after they haven’t tried it in years. For others, it’s a simple thing that they still struggle with. If you’re one of those people who still don’t know how to tie a tie or who take a lot of time to figure it out but eventually manage to do it, you can really use this easy trick to save time.Also Read - Twitter Pe Hai Trending: Paneer Butter Masala. Here's Why

The video was shared on Twitter by Mirex Mosez and has gone viral with over 9.3 million views. The video a man teaching how to knot a tie in the easiest and quickest way possible. "I never knew knotting a tie was this easy," reads the caption of the post. The life hack involves wrapping a tie around your hand three times and then creating a neat knot with the simple technique shown in the video. The man showed how to do the easy knot with two separate ties. Both of them were close to perfect and it only took him a few seconds.

Netizens found the video extremely helpful while some said the technique is still complicated and the tie knot is not equal at the end of it. "Where was this video when I was in secondary school?" a user tweeted. "Looks easy but I have tried it and it's not working," another user commented. "I understand perfectly well that there's a generation that wants their sartorial tastes to match their fast food, but tying a proper knot is a basic skill that every man should learn," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

I never knew knotting a tie was this easy 😩 pic.twitter.com/o3PRKkTqBn — Mirex Mosez 📸🕊 (@Mirexshotz) July 18, 2022

Was the hack helpful?