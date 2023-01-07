Top Recommended Stories
Viral Video: How’s The Josh? Little Kid Exhibits Amazing Energy While Reciting Lesson During Class | Watch
Early identification of talents among children is a must so that they can be guided to the right career.
Viral Video: “Catch them young” goes the saying and rightly so. Many times, a child displays a unique talent that sets them apart from others. This talent, if identified and handled with care and responsibility, can bring about a revolutionary change in the child’s life as well as the society. This is also known as a “child prodigy”.
There is one video shared on Twitter by Dipanshu Kabra who is apparently an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as described in his profile. This video shows a small kid, around 6 or 7 years, leading his class in reciting a lesson. The energy and intensity of the kid are at a very high level. The video is captioned: “बच्चे का जोश देखकर लगता है कि यह ज़रुर एक दिन शानदार परेड कमांडर बनेगा…(the energy of the child suggests that some day he will become a parade commander)”.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF SCHOOL KID RECITING A LESSON WITH HIGH ENERGY
बच्चे का जोश देखकर लगता है कि यह ज़रुर एक दिन शानदार परेड कमांडर बनेगा… pic.twitter.com/Zk4LPCA68h
— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 26, 2022
One can agree or disagree with the suggestion of Dipanshu Kabra but one thing is sure the child is a probable contender for the prodigy title. Wishing him the best of luck!
