Viral Video: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. Needless to say, snakes are many people’s worst fear and even spotting them is a total nightmare. However, many animal lovers and snake handlers have overcome this fear. One such person is animal lover Mike Holston, who calls himself ‘The Real Tarzan’ in his Instagram account and YouTube channel. In a recent video, Mike is seen trying to lift a massive King Cobra (one of the most poisonous snakes in the world) and the clip will leave you both amazed and terrified.Also Read - Viral Video: 12-Feet Long Cobra Sneaks Inside a Pickup Truck, Owner Drives It All The Way to Home | Watch

In the video, he first holds the snake by its tail from behind, while the cobra rears its head a few feet up from the road. As soon as the man lifts the snake, it spreads its hood, darts its tongue and tries to attack him. However, he escapes the attack narrowly. The video ends with it trying to slink back into the woods.

The video was captioned as, “King of the jungle the KING COBRA.. Give me some tips.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Holston (@therealtarzann)

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “And there goes the heart stopping again for you my boi ..you wild as it gets my guy.” Another commented, “Playing with death. Can barely watch.” A third said, “You’re really trying to get your Steve Irwin on!”