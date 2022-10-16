Lucknow: How would you react if you spot a lizard or a spider around you? It is a given that many would freak out of fear and get away speedily. Just imagine another scenario when there is a snake instead of a lizard or a spider. Even a small snake is enough to give you a big shock. Here we share with you a video involving a really huge snake. One look at it and only then you will fathom its size. The terrifying incident has been reported to have occurred at a school in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, where a huge python was rescued from a school bus after a one-hour-long operation on Sunday.Also Read - Viral Video: Pet Dogs Meet Their Human Brother For First Time. Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

The massive python had crawled inside a school bus belonging to Ryan International School in Raebareli, said Pallavi Mishra, city Magistrate.

After receiving the information, a team of rescuers from the forest department reached the spot and rescued the big reptile. Being a Sunday, the school was closed and no one was injured during the incident, said Mishra.

Videos of the incident are going viral where the python could be seen under a seat while the rescuers are poking the snake with a stick in order to rescue it safely, but the python is attempting to grab a sack they are using to capture the huge snake.