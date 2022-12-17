Viral Video: Huge Python Attacks Man As He Tries To Take Her Eggs. Watch

As Jay tries to remove the serpent with a stick, it lunges at him in defense.

VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN TAKING PYTHON'S EGGS

Snake Viral Video: Reticulated pythons, one of the world’s longest and heaviest snakes, have a complex color pattern, marked by a diamond or saddle pattern and a black stripe running from the top of the head to the tip of the tail. The color pattern of these serpents is a complex geometric pattern that incorporates different colors.

American YouTuber Jay Brewer, who is the founder and president of the Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., recently posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen trying to get eggs of a massive reticulated python to put them in an incubator. In the clip, the female python can be seen coiled on a table with her eggs underneath her for their protection. As Jay tries to remove the serpent with a stick, it lunges at him in defense. The python tries to bite Jay as it tries to lift her again. Jay ducks his head to protect himself but has to get the job done eventually.

“So some people still think I do this for fun or for all kinds of reasons. The snake is a reticulated python and she is sitting on the eggs she has laid but what most people don’t realize if I leave her alone to be hatch them they will all not survive and that’s why I willing to take a risk and remove her from the eggs to put them in a incubator where they will have a way better chance of survival. I could just grab her by the neck but that’s very hard on her so I rather let her spend her energy and just casually take her off when she’s done, win win haha as long as I don’t make even a tiny mistake,” he wrote in the caption. The video has received 1.9 million views and 71k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN TAKING PYTHON’S EGGS HERE:

Jay Brewer is best known for breeding reticulated pythons known for his morphs, or color and pattern variations. He has a massive following of over 6 million followers on Instagram.