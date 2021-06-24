California: A video of a zookeeper getting bitten by a huge python right on the face and leaving a blood-stained face has taken the internet by storm. The incident happened in California’s Reptile zoo when zookeeper Jay Brewer was trying to collect the white-spotted black and yellow striped python’s eggs for hatching. The video went viral after it was posted by Brewer himself on his Instagram page with the caption, “She GOT ME 🤦‍♂️ I take a risk so I can get the babies 🥚 in the incubator where it’s safe… in this case, I had to take one for the team.” Brewer is a breeder of reticulated pythons known for their color and pattern variations. Also Read - Anand Mahindra's Shares Video of Bear Charging Towards People on a Bike | Watch Viral Video

In the video, Brewer was trying to retrieve the eggs of the python that was lying curled up around the bunch of eggs that were reportedly ready to hatch any time. Trying to distract the python with a metal stick, Brewer approaches the eggs but as soon as he keeps the stick aside and begins to detach the eggs with his hands, the huge python attacked Brewer and bit him right on his face.

Watch:

The video that was posted two days back has garnered over 1.9 million views, 131,951 likes and hundreds of comments. The video begins with Brewer approaching the snake using a metallic hook and he can be heard saying, “Come on girl. You’re like, ‘Hey, I finally lay some eggs and you’re gonna take ’em from me?’ Yes, because we want them to hatch, because they won’t hatch otherwise. Come on girl, come on girl.”