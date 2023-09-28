Home

Huge Pythons Found Inside Substation, One Bites Rescuer | Watch

A viral video captures a daring rescuer's mission to save massive Indian Rock Pythons entangled on electrical wires at a local substation.

Rescue Video Of Giant Rock Pythons Is Viral: A video of the rescue of two giant Indian pythons has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. A team rescued two giant serpents that had found their way onto electrical wires at a local substation. In the clip, one of the giant pythons can be seen navigating through live wires, while the other was found lounging inside the panel. The rescue team safely extracted both reptiles from the substation before they could come to harm from the electrical wires.

Watch The Rescue Video Of Indian Pythons Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murari Lal (@murliwalehausla24)

The video was shared on Instagram by animal rescuer and social worker Murari Lal with the caption, “Indian rock python bite.”

The video showcases an Indian rock python crawling on live wires at a substation. Lal uses a hook grabber to bring the serpent near him before catching it with bare hands. the python wraps itself around his arm. With assistance from another man, Lal gently places it inside a cloth sack. The video proceeds to capture the rescue of the second python, which had made its way into the electrical panel. Lal and his team also rescued this one and added it to the same sack as the first python.

Since being shared the clip has garnered over 6.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Several Insta users even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s How People Reacted To The Video:

“Bahut hi badiya kaam bhaiya. Aapki aur aapke kaam ki jitni tarif karein, shabd kam pad jaenge. Bahot badiya bhaiya [Very good work brother. Words are less to praise you and your work. Very good brother],” commented a user.

“Be careful bhaiya,” said the second user.

“You are great, sir,” expressed the third user.

“Aap jo kaam kar rahe ho vo karne ki har Kisi me himat nahi hoti [Not everyone has the courage to do what you are doing]. Take care,” commented another.

“Take care of yourself,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Asli Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

