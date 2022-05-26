Sanp Ka Video: One of the best ways to enjoy summer is swimming, whether it’s at a pool, beach or freshwater river. Swimming is all-around exercise for the body and helps ease stress. It’s a great way to enjoy fresh air, sunshine, and water – all at the same time. Swimming is also a great way to cool down your body amid this scorching summer heat.Also Read - Worst Nightmare: Snake Bites Man on His Butt While He Was Sitting on Toilet Playing Video Games | Pics

Some foreigners were enjoying swimming in a river stream that had beautiful blue water. Suddenly, a huge snake entered the water and started swimming after a boy. The boy hurriedly got out of the water as the snake continued to chase him. While the boy maintained distance, he wasn't scared and found the snake cool. He could be seen vlogging the snake swimming with people.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'wildistic' recently. It has received over 4.2 million views and 108k likes. A few Instagram users commented saying that the other people did not seem scared of the snake as it swam near them as it was their pet and they released it in the water so it could cool down as well.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildistic ™ (@wildistic)

What do you think of the video?