Viral Video: In a goosebumps-giving video that has gone viral online, a huge snake is seen being lifted out of its rainforest home by an earthdigger, or crane as it is popularly called. The video has been doing the rounds on the Internet for over two weeks now, and has left millions amazed at the massive size of the serpent. Several news articles, in fact, speculated that it could be world’s largest snake on record. As the video surfaced on social media earlier this month, many news websites incorrectly reported that the snake was found in Jharkhand.Also Read - Meet 1-Year-Old Briggs Darringto, World's Youngest Travel Influencer With Over 30K Followers | Watch

The video went viral in the Indian social media space with claims that the huge snake was discovered in FCI Sindri at Dhanbad, Jharkhand. “Massive! It took a crane to shift this #python weighing 100 kg and measuring 6.1 m length, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand,” wrote Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani while sharing the clip on Twitter. He was among many who posted the video clip with similar claims. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Waves at The Groom, Sends Him Flying Kisses As He Arrives at Wedding Venue | Watch

However, according to The Mirror, the snake was found by workers clearing part of a Dominica rainforest. The video was shared on TikTok by @fakrulazwa and has been viewed over 79 million times on the platform. Another video shared on the same account shows people struggling to fit the snake inside a car. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Bihu Dance on Manike Mage Hithe, Video Delights People | Watch

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, NBT Bihar confirmed that the snake had not been found in Jharkhand. The local administration in Dhanbad clarified that no such snake was found in any part of the district, and there was no instance of lifting a snake with a JCB machine. The hair-raising footage of the large snake being lifted by the crane is therefore not from Jharkhand, as previously speculated, but from Dominica.

According to a report in the New York Post, it is not clear what kind of snake the viral video features, but the boa constrictor is one species known to be native to the Caribbean island. These snakes can reportedly grow up to a whopping 13 feet. Say whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat!