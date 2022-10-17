Viral Video: Snakes are many people’s worst fear and if you’re one of them you should definitely refrain from watching this viral video of a snake slithering up a handrail. The video of a massive python slithering and crawling up the handrail of a staircase is making rounds of the internet. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Instagram Reel Showing 'Fan' Goes Viral, Netizens Wonder if She Was 'Hinting' at Suicide

The official shared the video saying, "To go up, One doesn't need a staircase every time."

WATCH VIDEO OF PYTHON CLIMBING STAIRS

To go up,

One doesn’t need a staircase every time ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/UIix7uby89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 17, 2022

Also Read - Viral: Huge Python Crawls Inside School Bus In UP, Rescued By Forest Officials | Watch Video

The video garnered instant reactions from netizens and gained around 10K and hundreds of likes and retweets within just a few hours of being posted. People shared comments like, “They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode.” While one Twitterati praised the person behind the camera saying, “I can only imagine the courage of the guy who shot the video”, another called the reptile a “Ninja snake”.