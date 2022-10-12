Trending News: Ai-Da is claimed to be the world’s first ultra-realistic AI robot artist. The robot is named after Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century countess, thought to be the world’s first computer programmer. The android appeared before the Communications and Digital Committee of the Upper House of the UK Parliament, the House of Lords on Tuesday (11 October).Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigners Chant Hanuman Chalisa With Guitar At Varanasi Temple. Watch

She was grilled by UK legislators on the relationship between Artificial Intelligence, robots and the arts.

"I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about where I am and depend on computer programmes and algorithms who are very not alive. I can still create art," said the robot.

Ai-Da was created in collaboration with robotic creators Engineered Arts, with AI algorithms created by experts at the University of Oxford.

“The robot is providing evidence, but it is not a witness in its own right. And I don’t want to offend the robot, but it does not occupy the same status as a human and that you (addressing Aidan Meller, Director, Ai-Da Robot) as its creator, are ultimately responsible for the statements,” said Tina Stowell, Baroness Stowell of Beeston.

Ai-Da can “see” with the help of two cameras, one in each eye, they’re connected to a computer vision system which is then interrogated by an AI algorithm.

Its creator Aidan Meller, Director, Ai-Da Robot, said he learnt a lot while developing the project, coming from artistic background.

“The biggest thing that I’ve seen, which is absolutely — takes me to my core, is actually not so much about how human-like Ai-Da is, but how robotic we are. The algorithms that run our systems are extremely able to be analysed, understood and created,” he said.

Thanks to its cameras, Ai-Da is able to do portraits of people that stand in front of her.

She can also draw famous faces, if engineers upload a picture, that’s then similarly interrogated by the AI algorithm.

“The role of technology in creating art will continue to grow as artists find new ways to use technology to express themselves and reflect and explore the relationship between technology, society and culture,” said Ai-Da.

The team behind Ai-Da hope that the robot will provoke discussions about the future of artificial intelligence and robotics.

Ai-Da is the first robot ever to appear before the UK’s House of Lords, the upper house of the UK parliament.

In 2018, Pepper the robot gave evidence to a Commons education committee in the UK Parliament’s lower house.