Viral Video Today: Hummingbirds are fascinating beautiful little birds. A video of a Surakav or Anna's bird is going viral that shows it changing its colour with every turn of its head. Surakav belongs to the family hummingbirds and is popularly called the 'colour changing bird' as it can change colour every second. This bird is the only North American hummingbird with a red head.

A video of a little Surakav bird sitting on a person's hand is going viral. The video shows the bird revolving its head around and changing colours with each passing moment. It could be seen going from orange-pink to black to purple-pink quickly. Netizens were mesmerised on watching the bird turn its feathers into such beautiful colours.

Different colours appear on the bird through the movement of the head in a way that amazes the viewer. Its colour variation is visible when viewed from different angles. The colour of the feathers seems to change, which is due to the karatin layers on top of the bird's feathers that are shiny and thin. The Surakav is believed to be priced at $37,000 in North America, which is around Rs 28.8 lakh in India.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?