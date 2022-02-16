Viral News: Hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds were caught falling from the sky, some of them dying, in the northern Mexican city of Cuauhtémoc. The shocking footage, captured on a security camera shows a flock of migratory birds plunging to the street from a great height. While some birds recovered from the fall and flew away, dozens of them died, with their carcasses scattered on the streets.Also Read - This Delhi Man Has Built More Than 2.5 Lakh Nests to Provide Shelters to Birds

Mexican newspaper El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported that many locals spotted several yellow-headed blackbirds lying dead on roads and sidewalks of Cuauhtémoc on February 7, 2022. Local police informed that they had found more than 100 bodies fallen from the sky.

Watch the video here:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Security footage shows a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds drop dead in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua pic.twitter.com/mR4Zhh979K — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the mysterious phenomenon has triggered a lot of speculations with some blaming 5G technology, while vets blamed the rising level of pollution. Some also speculated that the birds were electrocuted.

I don't think they dropped dead. Looks like they flew into the ground and the impact killed them — 𝙒𝘽 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜 🍕🐀 No Capt'n 😷 Trips (@FormerDirtDart) February 14, 2022

Looks like they actually just flew into the ground. Do murmurations do that sometimes? — sleepycat (@MySheroniak) February 14, 2022

everything is fine wait, isn’t this a sign of the apocalypse? — 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  (@FrankiesTwoLoud) February 14, 2022

Is there power lines right there, is it possible they were close enough to have the electricity arc between a ton of them but it only was strong enough to kill a fraction of them? — Alex Deso (@Myselfalex) February 14, 2022

This might be due to radiation of mobile phone towers… authority should check the matter seriously — UJJAL ROY (@UJJALRO71879138) February 15, 2022

According to the Guardian, the cause of death remains unclear but experts said it was most likely the flock was ‘flushed’ from above by a predatory bird swooping down to make a catch.

Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, said, “This looks like a raptor like a peregrine or hawk has been chasing a flock, and they have crashed as the flock was forced low. You can see that they act like a wave at the beginning, as if they are being flushed from above.”